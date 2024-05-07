Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

The suspect behind the destruction of close to 90 graves at Warren Hills cemetery has been arrested.

Gilbert Mukandatsama (34) was nabbed destroying the grave of the late Mavis Mukandara by a city of Harare employee last week.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Caroline Matanga who remanded him in custody to May 16 after the State requested to proceed in terms of the Mental Health Act.

Mukandatsama has no fixed place of residence and was living in the cemetery.

The complainant in the case is the City of Harare, represented by Mataukwa Taenga.

“Circumstances are that on the 15th day of April 2024, the complainant was doing patrol duties.

“On the 16th day the complainant noted that 83 graves had been destroyed by the accused person,” said the State.

According to prosecutors, after destroying 83 graves the accused person went into hiding.

“On the 2nd day of May 2024 and at around 1000 hours the accused person was then caught intending to destroy Mavis Mukandara’s grave.”

The total value destroyed was US$45 000 and nothing was recovered.