Suspected Zanu PF activists run amok; attack and injure CCC members

SEVERAL Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) members, including the MP for Bulawayo Metropolitan Jamine Toffa, were Tuesday injured following an attack by suspected Zanu PF supporters in Insiza district.

The CCC members were campaigning for their candidate Augustine Gumede who will represent the party in the weekend by election.

Ward 4 seat fell vacant following the passing of councillor Lawrence Maphosa of Zanu PF.

Posting on his Facebook page, CCC treasurer – general David Coltart said the Zanu PF thugs also smashed various vehicles and damaged two engines.

“The thugs stole personal belongings, money and fuel coupons, smashed vehicle windscreens and poured sand into two engines. I have now been asked to help in the recovery of these vehicles. I phoned a local vehicle recovery company but they are too scared to go out,” said Coltart.

He thanked the CCC activists for sacrificing their lives while campaigning for the party.

“The courage of my colleagues is quite astonishing and I take my hat off to them,” said Coltart.

“A local Bulawayo businessman yesterday, on a private group, challenged the courage of the CCC leadership and members. Comments like that display the absolute ignorance so many have of the supreme courage and sacrifice of CCC members and leaders are displaying at this time as they use nonviolent means to confront the brutal Zanu PF regime.”

He appealed to well-wishers to assist in the recovery of the vehicles.

The violence follows similar disturbances in Matopos over the weekend where Zanu PF supporters also attacked CCC activists who were campaigning for the by-election in the ward.

Several people including MPs were also injured during the attack.

However, Zanu PF maintains that the main opposition has a tendency of lying and fabricating stories to tarnish their party.