Suspected Zanu PF Member Murders Mother Over ‘Unpalatable’ Relish



By Staff Reporter



A SUSPECTED Zanu PF member in Rusape has been arrested for killing his mother after she had served her sadza with nyevhe as relish.

Nyevhe is a traditional vegetable, which grows in the wild.

The death of Monica Mucheke by her son, only identified Kuture, 44, has left the community of Chigwedere in Rusape shell-shocked.

Sources said Kuture came home drunk and pounded her mother with a granite stone after she had served her a meal of sadza and nyevhe.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident and the arrest of Kuture.

Pictures circulating show Mucheke lying in a pool of blood and partly covered with a blanket. The image of the gory scene cannot be published on this platform.