New Zimbabwe.com

Suspected Zanu PF Member Murders Mother Over ‘Unpalatable’ Relish

Suspected Zanu PF Member Murders Mother Over ‘Unpalatable’ Relish

31st January 2020

Suspected Zanu PF Member Murders Mother Over ‘Unpalatable’ Relish
 
By Staff Reporter
 
A SUSPECTED Zanu PF member in Rusape has been arrested for killing his mother after she had served her sadza with nyevhe as relish.

Nyevhe is a traditional vegetable, which grows in the wild.

The death of Monica Mucheke by her son, only identified Kuture, 44, has left the community of Chigwedere in Rusape shell-shocked.

Sources said Kuture came home drunk and pounded her mother with a granite stone after she had served her a meal of sadza and nyevhe.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident and the arrest of Kuture.
Pictures circulating show Mucheke lying in a pool of blood and partly covered with a blanket. The image of the gory scene cannot be published on this platform.

Call Us

New Zimbabwe.com