Suspects in AKA’s shooting arrested in Cape Town

IOL

Durban – At Least three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of rapper Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA.

Police made the breakthrough on Sunday after monitoring the suspects during the course of the week.

According to a source close to the investigation into the rapper’s killing, the suspects were arrested in Cape Town and were in police custody.

They will be brought to Durban where they are expected to be charged.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel André Traut, when contacted for comment, referred questions about the arrest to the KwaZulu-Natal police.

“It is a KZN case, should we get any information, it will be sent to them. You should contact them for information,” he said. He would not confirm if the men were arrested in Cape Town. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda also would not confirm the arrest. “We have not received any update on the AKA case,” he said.