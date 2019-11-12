Suspended Bulawayo deputy mayor acquitted of violence charges

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A Bulawayo magistrate Tuesday acquitted suspended Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Tinashe Kambarami and Ward Four councillor, Silas Chigora over charges of destroying council property during violent protests which rocked City Hall following the unsuccessful suspension of Town Clerk, Christopher Dube.

In July this year, Kambarami, who was acting mayor at the time, suspended Dube over allegations of mismanaging council funds and abuse of office.

Dube’s controversial suspension however triggered violent from Dube’s sympathisers who besieged City Hall denouncing both Kambarami and Chigora for their actions.

After his failed suspension, the Town Clerk filed assault charges against Kambarami and Chigora, something that has led to the acquittal of the two.

Council, through Boniface Ngulube, the city’s Senior Administrative officer, had filed malicious damage to property charges against the two city fathers at the Bulawayo Central police station.

The councillors appeared before magistrate Shepard Munjanja facing the charges.

Appearing for the state, Nathan Marime told the court that on 12 July this year at Bulawayo City Hall, the two damaged one French door, five French door windowpanes and one 3 lever mortice locks.

In acquitting the two, Munjanja said the state had failed to prove its case against the accused.

“The state has failed to rebut the statements made by the accused,” said Munjanja.

The total amount damaged amounted to $2 656, 22.