Suspended Highlanders employee demands job back, threatens legal action  

By Sports Reporter

SUSPENDED Highlanders employee Sihlalisiwe Mkandla has threatened legal action against the club if she is not reinstated.

Mkandla who served as a finance officer at the club for years was suspended in November last year on fraud allegations and insubordination.

It is alleged that she failed to avail financial books for the year 2023 which were supposed to go through an audit.

However, Mkandla through her lawyers wrote to Highlanders threatening to take legal action if the club doesn’t hand her back her job.

“We are instructed by our client that she is employed by Highlanders Football Club in the position of Finance Officer.

“It is our further instruction that on 28 November 2023, the employer suspended our client without pay and benefits, in terms of SI 15/2006 alleging certain acts of misconduct against her.

“In terms of the law, the suspension period can not be more than 14 working days. The employer is in breach of its contract of employment in that the employee has been on suspension for a period of almost 2 months.

“Our client’s instructions are that she wishes to hold the employer to the contract of employment. We have consequently been instructed to demand, as we hereby do, that the suspension be lifted forthwith and that our client’s pay and benefits be paid to her'” read part of the letter gleaned by this publication.

Mkandla’s legal team gave Highlanders a four-day ultimatum to lift their client’s suspension and pay her dues.

“In the event that the suspension is not lifted and she is not paid her salary and benefits within 4 days of this letter, we will proceed to institute legal proceedings against the employer for appropriate relief,” further read the letter.

This is the second time Mkandla has been involved in a feud with her employer, in 2022 she failed to avail financial books for auditing raising invalid reasons.