Suspended Zanu PF Youth Leaders Won’t Back Down On Corruption Fight

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

SUSPENDED Zanu PF youth league commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu says he will not be silenced for speaking against “grand” corruption happening in corridors of power.

Tsenengamu and youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu were suspended this week by the ruling party’s Politburo.

The two had convened a press conference where they accused business tycoons, Kuda Tagwirei, Billy Rautenbach and Tafadzwa Musarara of being involved in high level corrupt activities.

Tsenengamu said the suspension “surprised” him, but will not appeal against the decision.

“Some of them (Tagwirei, Rautenbach and Musarara) can’t even chant a Zanu PF slogan,” Tsenengamu told journalists Friday.

“I have not yet received information from the party that I have been suspended. We only got to know about it through the press. I don’t think if I get the official information, this will change my position in the fight against corruption.”

He said he had access to senior officials in Zanu PF and government and could easily involve himself in corruption.

“But I have a conscience and I will never do such a thing. I have information that some Zanu PF members want to put me on mute so that I join the bandwagon,” he said.

“I have a car from the party, a good salary, because I am employed full-time at the party, but I don’t think it is right to continue in this position and this has been the kind of messages I have been getting from colleagues that I must tone down and the party will forgive me.

“But I will not bow down in my fight against corruption and I have no issues being suspended and will not contest their decision,” said Tsenengamu.

He said he was suspended before from Zanu PF during the era of President Robert Mugabe and when President Emmerson Mnangagwa came into power, he had 10 charges against him levelled by the party. The charges were lifted by the Mnangagwa administration.

“I am going to pursue, fight against corruption and we are going to convey an anti-corruption conference with all stakeholders, civil society, young farmers, young miners, the church, the youth. This fight is not against factions in Zanu PF because these cartel godfathers do not owe anyone loyalty.

“This is an evil group who want to use Zanu PF factions for their own benefit. Tell me who Billy (Rauntebach) belongs to? Billy got the ethanol monopoly when Mugabe was in power,” he said.

The anti-corruption conference will be held on 14 February.