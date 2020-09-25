Swansea City Confirm Interest In Macauley Bonne

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

SWANSEA City have confirmed that they have been tracking Zimbabwe and Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne in the European summer transfer window but will not be able to make a bid for the player due to his hefty price tag.

Bonne’s future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks with the player being linked with several sides in the English Championship since his team’s relegation to League One.

Swansea, who are home to another Zimbabwean prodigy, Tivonge Rushesha had also expressed interest in the player but their manager Steve Cooper told Wales Online that they will unlikely make a move for the frontman.

Cooper is determined to add at least one forward to his ranks having seen Rhian Brewster return to Liverpool in the summer.

However, speaking after the 0-0 draw with Birmingham City at the Liberty Stadium, the head coach said his side had hit something of a brick wall when it came to bringing in a forward.

When asked if there has been any progress on signing a frontman, Cooper said: “No. I’d love to say yes, but there’s not. It’s difficult to get the player we want when we haven’t got any money to spend. It’s a tight market.”

Recent reports in England have stated that Swansea – along with Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Norwich City, Derby County, Cardiff City, Preston North End, Fulham, and Queens Park Rangers – are among a clutch of clubs interested in Bonne.

Queens Park Rangers had a £1,5m bid rejected by Charlton Athletic last week.

And given the finances involved, it appears unlikely that Swansea will realistically be in the running to strike a deal with the Addicks for Bonne.

The Zimbabwe international netted 11 goals in his 33 Championship outings for Charlton the last term in his debut season in the second tier of English football.