Sweden Based Singer Manluckerz’s Album Launch Set For March 26

By Staff Reporter

SWEDEN based Zimbabwean musician Luckson Makandire Chikutu, popularly known as Manluckerz, is set to launch his latest offering titled “Rongeka” on March 26.

The album has already set tongues wagging with popular comedian Mai TT talking discussing it on social media.

Known for his love of traditional music blended with contemporary instruments, the album comes at a time when Zimbabwe’s traditional music is on the rise with a generation of young and beautiful girls flocking joints where Mbira music is being played.

Like his previous album where he extols the value of Ubuntu, unity and togetherness, Rongeka is no different as the talented musician urge people to be organised so that they can achieve their goals.

“This album advised people with high dreams and ambitions to be organised so that they can achieve their dreams. Being organised includes building friendships for collaboration, making calculated assessments before action and doing one possible thing at a given,” Manluckerz said.

He said the album is for people to set high standards for them; to have confidence in themselves and to work hard towards their goal.

“It also looks at how should one handle people who may have negative influence on their dreams. It also talks of listening, understanding and respecting but not falling to negative people’s views,” he said.