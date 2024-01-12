Swedish energy firm expands into Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

A Swedish energy solutions firm has announced expansion into Zimbabwe as it ups the ante to tap into the country’s oozing renewable energy potential.

Sustainable Energy Solutions Sweden Holding AB (SENS) Thursday unveiled plans to expand into Zimbabwe after forging a collaboration agreement with a local firm Nyembesi Corporate Services Africa. The duo intends to explore and evaluate potential energy projects in the Zimbabwean market.

Speaking on the landmark development, SENS CEO Henrik Boman said the initiative is strategic in the group’s international expansion strategy.

“Our expansion to Zimbabwe represents a significant step in our international growth. By expanding our presence internationally, we become a more active participant in the global green transition,” he said.

He said the current global energy landscape continues to present significant challenges calling for collaborative efforts.

“With this strategic partnership, we intend to reinforce our international commitment to sustainable energy development, and we look forward to collaborating with Nyembesi,” Boman said.

On the one hand, SENS recently secured several key market shares and is experiencing increased demand for its energy solutions, expanding its international presence.

On the other hand, Nyembesi is a leading development company in the energy sector in Zimbabwe which has the objective to intensify lead generation to find suitable projects. With its extensive local knowledge and resources in the region, Nyembesi is well-positioned to identify attractive projects.

SENS will initially assist Nyembesi with relevant data and information to find potential projects, and then lead the due diligence process and assess the feasibility of the projects.

“The collaboration agreement with SENS is clear proof that technical solutions form the foundation of a carbon-neutral and energy-efficient future. It strengthens the ambitions from COP 28 and facilitates the implementation of climate-resilient strategies,” Nyembesi CEO Wellington Pasipamire said.

He underscored that the agreement targets Zimbabwe as a benefactor of SENS’s expertise and capacity in energy storage and system solutions in various generative environments, sustainably and cost-effectively.

“We at Nyembesi look forward to this collaboration and the immense benefits it will bring for Zimbabwe and its ecosystem,” added Pasipamire.