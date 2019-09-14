Sweswe says under no pressure ahead of FC Platinum CAF clash

By Mbekezeli Ncube

FC PLATINUM interim coach, Lizwe Sweswe says his charges are not under any pressure ahead of the Zvishavane side’s CAF Champions League first leg clash against UD Songo of Mozambique at Barbourfields stadium this afternoon.

Sweswe said this prior to his first game in charge of the Zimbabwean champions following long time coach Norman Mapeza’s departure earlier this week.

Mapeza helped the platinum mining side clinch two premier league championships in his five year tenure at the club.

Addressing a panel of journalists at a pre-match press conference held at Barbourfields stadium on Friday, Sweswe said his main focus now is making sure that the team is thoroughly geared up for the fixture.

“This (being in charge in Mapeza’s absence) is not the first time. It also happened when our coach was on sick leave and I was in charge of the team.

“I think there is no much pressure and what I think is important right now is to make sure that the team is prepared for the match and it is so far so good, the boys are doing well,” Sweswe said.

“We can also say it is my first game in the prestigious CAF Champions League but as a coach, you must be always be prepared for that.

“We watched our opponents as they played Simba of Tanzania in their last game and we know one or two things on how they play and the system they use. The fact that they are the champions of Mozambique, it tells that they are a good side and we are prepared to play a good side.”

FC Platinum stormed the second stage of the preliminary rounds after they overpowered Kalisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi 3-2 on aggregate while UD Songo qualified courtesy of the away goals rule when their clash against Tanzanian league outfit Simba SC ended 1-1 in Tanzania.

The former Tsholotsho coach also said, “I think the squad is okay. All guys are fit save for Stima (William) and Tawana but all the guys are here. I am happy with the squad, we believe in these players, the reason why we sometimes register about 25 or so players is for us to make sure that everyone is given a chance to play and given a chance they have to prove that they can, so I am happy about that.”

Sweswe urged Pure Platinum Play supporters to come in their numbers and rally behind his boys.