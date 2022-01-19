T Freddy Lawyers Grill Chief Chikwaka In Rape Case

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CHIEF Chikwaka on Wednesday testified in the case in which top cleric Tapiwa Freddy is being accused of raping his ZBC presenter Rutendo Makuti, saying she failed to substantiate the claims when she initially reported the matter to him.

Chief Chikwaka, who was cross examined by T Freddys lawyers, Everson Chatambudza and Jivas Mudimu, said Rutendo’s gave conflicting statements on the alleged rape case.

Chief Chikwaka said Makuti reported the matter to her in November 2020 in the morning whereas earlier reports show he said the case was reported a month earlier.

Queried on whether why they did not report the matter to the police, Chikwaka said Makuti later told him that the two were in love.

“I called her asking if she had reported the matter to the police and she said no because they were already in love and it did not make any sense to me,” the traditional leader said.

Defence team also took Chief Chikwaka to task over why he forced the top cleric to ask for forgiveness to Makuti and her other alleged lover who is a ZBC executive.

The defence counsel queried if the chief was aware that the top cleric was not happy Makuti got the privilege to get company cars to go to Chiendambuya for personal business on account of her relationship with her boss.

The defence counsel also querried why the traditional leader could not urge her niece to report the matter to the police.