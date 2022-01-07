Pastor T Freddy Screamed ‘Thank you God’ While Raping ZBC Presenter, Court Hears

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

THE trial of Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader Tapiwa Freddy, popularly known as T Freddy for allegedly raping a ZBC presenter has started with the victim, Rutendo Makuti, weeping bitterly as she narrated how the clergyman screamed “Thank you God” during the abuse.

Makuti also said the ‘prophet’ told her to accept his “anointed sex”.

She also told court that Freddy told her that she should call him her husband because he was going to look after the presenter and her son.

On November 2, 2020, the court heard, Freddy offered to drive Makuti to her rural home in Chiendambuya, Rusape, after “prophesying” to her that some bad spirits were pestering her son and that he might die.

They went there and Freddy prayed for the boy before they drove back to Harare around 7pm.

Makuti told the court that the Freddy refused to drop her in the Harare CBD on returning to Harare and insisted on driving her home.

“While I was inside the toilet I heard him walking into the house but I didn’t know which room he entered. I then got out of the toilet and went to the bedroom and the accused was lying on the bed, removed shoes and there was a gun in his shoes and I asked him why he was on my bed,” she said.

“I then sat on a chair and the accused called my name asking why I make life impossible. He quoted a Bible verse saying that my late husband would not know a thing about it because he was dead. He removed his belt and said he said he was not comfortable with the belt. He locked the door and threw keys under the bed. He told me that from that day I should accept him as my husband,” she narrated.

“He removed his marron trousers and his flowery shirt and said ‘Ruru (Rutendo) take me as your husband’. He held me with his powerful hands, and I failed to fight him. He overpowered me because I was using one hand, but he managed to throw me on the bed. He removed my skirt and further removed his underwear, and he removed mine, as he was pressing me down with his stomach while on top of me saying that I should not deny the anointing he was going to give me,” narrated Makuti.

It is alleged that he claimed his God was different because he was a killer and ordered Makuti not to tell anyone.