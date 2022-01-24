T Freddy Trial: Former Top Cop Absolves Cleric

Pastor T Freddy arriving at the Harare Magistrates Court in the company of his defence team Monday morning

By Staff Reporter

A FORMER Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) inspector, Gibson Jaji, has testified in the rape trial of rape-accused top cleric, Tapiwa Freddy – popularly known as Prophet T Freddy – saying the alleged victim, ZBC Radio presenter Rutendo Makuti, has previously refused to report the case.

Jaji was one witnesses in the case and has previously been involved in it having been part of a delegation that sat at Chief Chikwaka’s traditional court.

The former police officer said he did not see any reason for arrest as the two had consensual sex.

“As a seasoned police officer and from my own assessment, I did not see any reason to arrest there was not report. I advised the complainant to report but sha said she was not going to report,” he said.

He said he further advised the complaint to report elsewhere if she was not comfortable to report at Juru Police Station where he served, but she still declined.

Jaji, who was being cross being asked by the pastor’s defence counsel Everson Chatambudza and Jivas Mudimu, said he was not aware of any admission by T Freddy to the rape claims as previously stated by Makuti.

He said the affidavit signed at chief’s homestead by the prophet was not an admission of rape.

The court also heard that Makuti was sending nude pictures, sexually suggestive messages and audios pleading for sex from T Freddy.