T Freddy Trial: ZBC Presenter Confesses To Loving Preacher ‘So Much’

By Mary Taruvinga

ZBC radio presenter Rutendo Makuti accused top Cleric of rape after realising he was no longer interested in the relationship after he discovered her romantic affair with a senior executive at the State broadcaster, the court heard in an a ongoing trial Friday.

In an audio tape played in Court, Makuti is heard confessing to loving the Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader so much and saying she ended up fabricating rape charges after realising the cleric had turned his back on her.

During the trial, T Freddy claims that his alleged victim, a ZBC presenter was bedding her boss.

During cross examination with Freddy’s lawyer Everson Chatambudza, the lawyer said the presenter became angry when his client terminated their relationship after finding out that she was cheating on him with her boss, Albert Chekayi, Head News and Current Affairs.

Freddy said the alleged victim was also cheating on him with another musician.

“The accused decided to terminate his relationship with you because he found out that she was cheating on him with Albert Chekai (ZBC)and another musician. Is that correct,” Chatambudza asked during cross examination.

She denied the allegations.

Asked why she only reported a year later after she was arrested for extorting the cleric she was disturbed.

“I was a moving grave because of the accused,” said.

Chatambudza accused her of reporting the matter because of the circumstances.

“When accused showed his intention to terminate the relationship that’s when you started blackmailing him with rape allegations,” said the lawyer.

“I wouldn’t have scared mkwimba werume (such a big man) like the accused. That’s impossible.” she replied.

The court heard she told her aunt in Chiendambuya that Freddy had said he would cause her dismissal from National FM.

She said she was under pressure because no one even her relatives stood by her.

“If you are that kind of person who would lie to an extent of crying to buy emotions, how is this court going to believe you,” asked the lawyer.”

An audio was also played in court. In the audio in the complainant confessed how much she loved Freddy. In that same audio she apologised to Freddy for lying against him.

In the audio she said she started hating him after noticing that he was taking away his love.

“I felt so much hatred such that I never wanted to see you again.” Whatever happened was out of love but my love turned into hurt.”

She denied it was her voice in that audio.