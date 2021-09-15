Tagwirei Doles Out Huge Amounts Of Money On Football Legends

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s massive wealth was on full display Tuesday night as he pledged to spend US$300 000 on houses for Dynamos and Highlanders legends before dolling out top of the range cars for the captains and coaches of the two clubs in addition to Sakunda Holdings’ US$600 000 sponsorship for the country’s two biggest football clubs.

Tagwirei’s display of wealth was the major highlight as Sakunda pledged more support for Zimbabwean football after unveiling a landmark sponsorship package of US$5,3 million for giants Dynamos and Highlanders at a local hotel Tuesday night.

In addition to the three-year US$5,3 million sponsorship package for the two clubs, Tagwirei also donated US$180 000 for the purchase of houses for Dynamos legend Moses Chunga and his Highlanders legendary counterpart Madinda Ndlovu.

The tycoon revealed during the function that he would also donate US$120 000 to a house for the late Dynamos legend George Shaya’s family, saying the gesture is in recognition of Shaya’s achievements during pre-independent Zimbabwe.

In addition to the sponsorship for the clubs and their legends, coaches and captains for both Dynamos and Highlanders were presented with brand new cars Ford Ranger and Ford Everest vehicles.

The function was attended by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry, her deputy Tino Machakaire who brokered the deal and the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) chairman Gerald Mlotshwa.

In a statement Sakunda said it is hopeful that the sponsorship package will go a long way in helping the two clubs to run their operations in a professional manner.

“The social corporate investment by Sakunda Holdings transcends all sectors of the economy and the financial sponsorship we are unveiling today will run for three seasons from September 2021,” the fuel company said.

“The financial package is expected to assist Dynamos and Highlanders football clubs to meet their expenses and obligations such that they run their businesses as professional football clubs.

“To this end, Sakunda Holdings is committing to paying each club USD 890 000 (to be paid in ZWL equivalent) annually over the next three years. This means for the next three years, Sakunda Holdings will give financial assistance to the two clubs to the tune of USD 5,3 million.

Sakunda said the sponsorship would cover salaries and sign-on fees for the two clubs as well as meeting the costs of their administrative operations while there would also be a bonus for the team which wins the league.

“It is imperative to note that the sponsorship package is mainly for Dynamos and Highlanders to cover salaries and allowances, sign-on fees and operational/administration costs. The financial package will also see Sakunda Holdings availing annual performance-based bonuses to the club that will win the premier soccer league title and qualifies for the CAF Champions league.

“We look forward to a good working relationship with dynamos and highlanders football clubs over the next three seasons as we endeavour to bring back the glory times and generally improve football in our beautiful country Zimbabwe.”