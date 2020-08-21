Tagwirei slags off ‘stubborn’ Mnangagwa over poor ministerial choices

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei has worn his heart on his sleeves, slagging off President Emmerson Mnangagwa for alleged lack of political strategy in appointing ministers to his cabinet.

A media shy character who speaks less, if any of his views through the press, Tagwirei revealed his thoughts in a leaked soundcloud audio (listen below) with Norton legislator Temba Mliswa.

The filthy-rich oil dealer believed to have amassed his wealth through close association with Zimbabwe’s ruling elite, has often been accused of capturing the state.

He has not publicly commented on the accusations.

But it took a leaked audio for the mogul to reveal his thoughts, issuing a contemptuous estimation of the national leader for poor choices to ministerial positions.

Mnangagwa recently appointed former Zimbabwe Agricultural Society Chief executive officer Dr Anxious Masuka as the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement and Muzarabani legislator Soda Zhemu as Minister of Energy and Power Development.

“He (President Mnangagwa) tells me about Masuka a week before (the appointment) but I tell him that Lands ministry requires a political appointment. It can make you win or lose an election. Masuka cannot campaign on your behalf. I thought Haritatos was a better candidate as Minister of Lands,” Tagwirei says.

The President went on to appoint other candidates different from Tagwirei’s wish.

Equally, Mliswa, who has often defended Mnangagwa in public, sensationally claimed the Zimbabwe number one was stubborn and did not listen to anyone when making key administrative decisions such as appointments or dismissals on cabinet ministers.

Mliswa said Mnangagwa was different from his predecessor Robert Mugabe who only appointed close associates and party stalwarts to key positions.

“The problem with my brother is that he doesn’t listen to anyone and doesn’t consult anyone before making his decisions.

“He ends up appointing unknown people who do not bring any value,” said Mliswa.

The former Zanu PF Mashonaland West chair considers Mnangagwa a brother as they share the same Shumba totem according to African tradition.

“That is where they are different from Mugabe, who would only appoint people he knew very well and were ready to work for the party.

“Now he ends up appointing Soda Zhemu as Minister of Energy just because he has a master of administration degree and has worked for Cottco. It doesn’t mean anything.

“This is a critical ministry which runs, moves the economy and it requires serious people and not this guy who didn’t contribute anything in parliament.”