By Staff Reporter

LOCAL artist Tahle We Dzinza has responded to the backlash she has received after her “unpublished” music video won the Outstanding Video of the Year award at the recently held National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA).

This was despite the ‘Damage’ video not being in the public domain and on streaming platforms like YouTube.

Tahle through her management said she never accepted the award as it had been submitted by Jonathan Samukange who directed the music video.

“The above video was awarded the music video of the year merit. Since that announcement, our artist Tahle We Dzinza has received statements designed to injure and damage her standing as a professional artist and the integrity of her business ethic.

“The statements made are based on the assumption that our artist submitted the NAMA application.

“Tahle We Dzinza has always collaborated with other artists. The application in question was submitted by the film producer Jonathan Samukange in his capacity as a film-maker and not by Tahle We Dzinza in her capacity as a musician.

“This is not the first time that artists have approached us to use Tahle’s music to showcase their skill and graft. The award in essence was awarded to Jonathan Samukange for the direction of the music video.

The management also said Tahle never accepted the award.

“This is the reason for those who watched the NAMA’s, Jonathan Samukange of DreamHaus received the award in his capacity as a film director as he was the applicant, not Tahle We Dzinza.

“The NAMA award is not hers and she never accepted it.”