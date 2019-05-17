New Zimbabwe.com

Taiwan gay marriage: Parliament legalises same-sex unions
Same-sex marriage

Taiwan gay marriage: Parliament legalises same-sex unions

17th May 2019

BBC

Taiwan’s parliament has become the first in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage following a vote on Friday.

In 2017, the island’s constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples had the right to legally marry.

Parliament was given a two-year deadline and was required to pass the changes by 24 May.

Lawmakers debated three different bills to legalise same-sex unions and the government’s bill – the most progressive of the three  was passed.

Hundreds of gay rights supporters gathered in the rain outside the court building in the capital, Taipei, to await the landmark ruling.

Related Posts

Call Us

New Zimbabwe.com