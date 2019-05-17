Taiwan gay marriage: Parliament legalises same-sex unions

BBC

Taiwan’s parliament has become the first in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage following a vote on Friday.

In 2017, the island’s constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples had the right to legally marry.

Parliament was given a two-year deadline and was required to pass the changes by 24 May.

Lawmakers debated three different bills to legalise same-sex unions and the government’s bill – the most progressive of the three was passed.

Hundreds of gay rights supporters gathered in the rain outside the court building in the capital, Taipei, to await the landmark ruling.