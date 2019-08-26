Tajamuka/Sesijikile, leader Promise Mkhwananzi gets bail

By Leopold Munhende

#TAJAMUKA/Sesijikile leader Promise Mkhwananzi who was arrested early this month on allegations of trying to subvert President Emmerson Mnanggagwa’s constitutionally elected government has been released on $1 000 bail.

The High Court also ruled that Mkhwananzi reports to Harare Central Police Station three times a week.

Mkhwananzi stands accused of coordinating the violent January protests that claimed some 17 lives at the hands of the military after protests broke following Mnangagwa’s decision to hike fuel prices by 150%.

The three day national shutdown witnessed a violent clampdown by the army that resulted in the deaths and injuries to mainly opposition activists as well as known human rights defenders.

Over 400 people were arrested and senior politicians from the opposition as well as Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa and secretary general Japhet Moyo s well as cleric Evan Mawarire are now facing trial on charges of subversion.

Another activist Pride Mkono arrested just before the August 16 protests called by the opposition was also granted bail by the High Court but could not be released after confusion around his docket.