“Take everything,” says Wadyajena in latest taunt to ZACC while addressing Gokwe villagers

By Staff Reporter

UNDERFIRE Gokwe-Nembudziya Zanu PF legislator, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, has told the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to confiscate every property in a clear dig following the body’s decision to take possession of his trucks earlier this week.

The lawmaker is facing US$5 million corruption charges and was arrested alongside four Cotton Company (COTTCO) senior managers last week for diverting funds meant for subsistence farmers to his truck business.

His remarks come barely a week after he was granted ZW$200 000 by a Harare magistrate after spending two nights in custody over the alleged offence.

Some 22 trucks registered under Mayor Logistics were Monday seized by ZACC, two days after two top of the range vehicles belonging to the flashy member of parliament (MP) were impounded in Beit Bridge, with reports indicating he was trying to smuggle them out of the country.

At the same time, the High Court has issued a 30-day order to attach Wadyajena’s whole fleet of trucks but he says he is not moved.

“Let them take the trucks, let them take cars, even if they want to take my houses let them come and take them,” said Wadyajena while addressing Zanu PF supporters at a local school in his constituency.

“I came from this area, if things go bad I will come back. I left this area with a bag and if things do not work out I will come back with my bag.

“I have heard people say I will go to parliament on a bicycle or a ZUPCO, what is wrong with that? Are those who use bicycles and buses not people? I will use those.”

Despite his recent appearance in remote Gokwe, some villagers have expressed their disregard for his opulence while leading one of the most remote and underdeveloped areas in the country.

Wadyajena’s arrest came barely a month after NewZimbabwe.com broke news of a raid into his Gokwe warehouse by police and ZACC officers that revealed alleged misappropriation of presidential inputs meant for subsistence farmers.