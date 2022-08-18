“Take it up with Chiwenga”, Parly told as Marry’s ‘persecution’ goes unabated

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

INFORMATION minister, Monica Mutsvangwa has advised parliamentarians expressing worry over the court’s decision to continuously drag an ill Marry Mubaiwa, to approach her ex-husband, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, on the matter.

Mutsvangwa referred queries to Chiwenga, a fomer amy general, in his capacity as Health minister, further confirming Marry’s salvage from persecution, rather than prosecution, was not in sight.

The Information minister was responding to Kuwadzana Member of Parliament (MP), Johnson Matambo’s query on government policy regarding court cases involving seriously sick suspects, specifically Mubaiwa.

“What is the policy regarding the rights of patients who are non-ambulant and bedridden?” said Matambo.

“We still see patients who are still being dragged to answer criminal charges against them when they are in a bad state. Legally, a person who is critical, certified sick is not allowed to consent and the same are being brought to the courts.

“What is government policy regarding the rights of patients, for example the case of Mubaiwa?”

Mutsvangwa argued the Zanu PF government respected rights of patients ‘at all costs.’

“Issues on rights of the sick are of importance to us. We do not care wherever you are in hospital or at home. The policy of government is to make sure that the rights of patients are respected at all costs,” she responded.

“If he has got a specific question, that can be directed to the Ministry of Health.”

Social media users have repeatedly pleaded with Chiwenga to intervene and forgive his ex-wife “in spite of whatever she did”, but the pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Mubaiwa is accused of attempting to kill Chiwenga while he was admitted at a South African hospital, and assaulting her maid during her time as the former army general’s spouse.

As a result of an already festering wound and worsening health condition, Marry has been wheeled to court with help of aides, and at times hospital staff.

Last week, the former model collapsed right in front of journalists as she made her way into Rotten Row Magistrates Courts.