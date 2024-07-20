Take punitive action against departments, parastatals and councils exposed in 2023 Auditor-General’s report— Senator

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

MASSIVE corruption in government departments, parastatals and local councils bleeding Treasury of millions of United States dollars, has jerked Parliament, and indeed the public at large, to demand punitive action against perpetrators of graft.

Cases of corruption and mismanagement by public servants were highlighted by the acting Auditor General Rheah Kujinga’s latest December 2023 report that was recently tabled in Parliament.

During a Question-and-Answer, Senator Muzoda called on the government to investigate the alleged mismanagement of funds by State-linked organisations and local authorities.

Almost every department, parastatal or local authority has in the past several years reportedly misappropriated funds but in most cases, no prosecution has taken place.

In some cases where arrests have been made, the suspects are convicted and later acquitted by the courts for lack of evidence’ despite the discrepancies shown by the AG’s accounting books.

“The Auditor General’s Report, 2023 has exposed a lot of corruption and financial mismanagement where at times goods procured are not delivered.

“What measures are being taken by the government to address the financial mismanagement and corruption exposed in the report?”

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President, Lovemore Matuke responded saying the cases were being dealt with case-by-case.

“Government deals with these issues case-by-case. I am sure the government is going to act against those corrupt tendencies. The approach is case-by-case not collectively. There are different individuals who committed those crimes.

“Finally, I am sure they are going to implement and make sure that they are taken to book,” Matuke told acting Senate President Michael Nyambuya.

Also, the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) this week urged the government to act on corruption cases raised in the AG’S report.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) called on the government to initiate investigations into rampant graft within its departments and parastatals.

In a statement CiZC said the government should not overlook the latest findings, but instead take decisive action against implicated departments.

“The government must launch comprehensive investigations into all the cases of corruption and financial mismanagement highlighted in the Auditor General’s report. Those responsible must be held accountable.

“The government must urgently revamp its public financial management systems and procurement procedures to ensure transparency, competitive bidding, and effective oversight.

“All government ministries and agencies must be required to promptly respond to audit findings and recommendations,” read the statement.

CiZC said the government should not sweep under the carpet as has become the norm.