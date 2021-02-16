Talented Zimdancehall Star Soul Jah Love Dies

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

TALENTED Zimdancehall star Soul Jah Love has died.

The musician, real name Soul Musaka, died Tuesday evening at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital Tuesday evening.

He was 31.

According to HMetro, the Pamamonya hitmaker was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital where he was taken by his friends including Ricardo.

According to a doctor’s report, he had no pulse upon admission and his sugar was high.

One of his handlers Father Paris confirmed Jah Love’s death.

“It’s true mukomana abaya, ma1,” he said.

The musician’s death set social media abuzz with many lamenting the demise of a young talented life in the country’s rags-to-riches Zimdancehall music circuit.

The Mbare-born musician also sang a song about his death.