Tamy Revels In Her New ZIMOCO Brand Ambassador Role

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

TRAILBLAZING Afropop songbird, Tamy Moyo is thrilled by her appointment as local car distributor, ZIMOCO’s brand ambassador saying she hopes the deal will also motivate young people to chase their dreams.

The 23-year-old artist Friday inked an ambassadorial role deal with ZIMOCO.

The contract, which marks the start of her professional partnership with the car dealership, saw her receiving the brand-new car model, Haval Jolion which was just launched.

Her brand ambassadorship will help attract younger clients to the company.

In a speech after signing her contract, an excited Tamy, born Thamsanqa Moyo, said she hoped her appointment will inspire confidence in more businesses to invest in the youth.

“I am deeply honoured and excited for this newly forged partnership between two strong brands, the ZIMOCO brand and the Tamy Moyo brand.

“I am also excited to see the great results it will yield.

“I hope this inspires young people to dream big and excel to greater heights.

“Let it also be a new door in the quest for titans of industry to support young minds who will be the future of tomorrow which is why being part of the innovation of the Haval Jolion which is a game changer in the motor industry both youthful and fashionable makes this partnership all the more thrilling,” she said.