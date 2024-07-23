Tanganda hails ZiG for economic stability

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

TEA producer, Tanganda Tea Company has hailed the newly introduced Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency for the current modicum of macroeconomic stability on the back of plans to maintain a strong market foothold going forward.

On April 5, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe introduced a new “structured currency” ZiG to tackle the ongoing economic crisis in the country. The new currency is backed by gold, and other precious minerals, and will circulate alongside other foreign currencies.

The ZiG currency is currently trading at a stronger rate against the US$ although premiums are slightly higher on the alternative market.

Presenting the group’s performance for the period ended March 31 2024, Tanganda board chairman, Herbert Nkala hailed the new unit’s impact on overall economic stability.

“The introduction of the new Structured Currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) on April 5 2024, post the period has fostered relative stability in the economy. The economy continued on a dollarization trend with 80% of transactions conducted in foreign currency as reported by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency,” he said.

The remarks come on the back of easing volatility which has seen the local currency maintaining stability for the last three months.

Meanwhile during the reporting period, Tanganda posted a 25% increase in profit after tax to US$1, 97 million in the half year ended March 31, 2024 on the back of reduction in costs and expenses, despite a drop in revenue. In the comparable period last year, profit was US$1,38 million.

“Revenue for the half year of US$11,1 million was 6% lower than the prior year of US$11,8 million,” Tanganda chairperson Hebert Nkala said in a statement accompanying the firm’s half year financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024.

In its agriculture segment, Tanganda reported that the late onset of the rains resulted in an 8,96% decline in tea production to 5 082 tonnes in the reporting period from the prior year.