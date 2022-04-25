Tanker ferrying hazardous substance explodes Harare-Chirundu highway

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A tanker ferrying an unidentified hazardous substance exploded while in motion along the Harare-Chirundu highway on Sunday.

In a statement, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), said the explosion occurred about 22 kilometres from Chirundu Border Post.

“EMA wishes to notify the public that a tanker carrying hazardous substances blew up this evening, the 24th of April 2022, about 22 kilometres from Chirundu Border Post, along the Harare-Chirundu highway,” said the agency.

The cause of the accident was yet to be established by the time of publishing.

EMA provincial spokesperson, Munyaradzi Nhariswa, told NewZimbabwe.com the team investigating the tragedy was yet to avail information regarding extent of damage and whether there were any fatalities.

“The team on the ground hasn’t availed further information as yet on the extent of environmental damage and whether there were any fatalities,” said Nhariswa.

EMA and the officials from the company that owns the vehicle were at the scene, putting adequate measures to protect both the environment and public.

Statutory Instrument (SI) 268 of 2018 (Environmental Management)(Control of Hazardous Substances) General Regulations prohibits the discharge of noxious substances into the environment, and puts responsibility on polluter to clean the affected area in the event of such a tragedy.