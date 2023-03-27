Tantalizing PSL matches on cards; FC Platinum face Highlanders

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

TASTY Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches have been scheduled for this weekend with Highlanders and FC Platinum as the headline.

High flying FC Platinum travel to Bulawayo for a date with giants Highlanders.

Both teams are unbeaten in the two matches they have played thus far in the season.

The Norman Mapeza coached side are currently sitting in second place separated by goal difference from Dynamos.

Highlanders occupy fifth place after beating Black Rhinos Saturday.

In another match that promises fireworks new boys Simba Bhora will host Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium Saturday.

Tonderayi Ndiraya will face his former pay masters Dynamos who are on song after demolishing new comers Sheasham.

CAPS United will also be looking to continue their rich vein of form when they host electricity boys ZPC Kariba Sunday.

PSL matches in full

FRIDAY 31ST MARCH 2023

HERENTALS COLLEGE FC VS MANICA DIAMONDS FC

SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 2023

SIMBA BHORA FC VS DYNAMOS FC

SHEASHAM FC VS YADAH FC

BULAWAYO CHIEFS FC VS BLACK RHINOS FC

CRANBORNE BULLETS FC VS CHICKEN INN FC

SUNDAY 2ND APRIL 2023

CAPS UNITED FC VS ZPC KARIBA FC

TRIANGLE UNITED FC VS NGEZI PLATINUM STARS FC

HIGHLANDERS FC VS FC PLATINUM

HWANGE FC VS GREENFUEL FC