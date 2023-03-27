Tantalizing PSL matches on cards; FC Platinum face Highlanders

By Darlington Gatsi
TASTY Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches have been scheduled for this weekend with Highlanders and FC Platinum as the headline.
High flying FC Platinum travel to Bulawayo for a date with giants Highlanders.
Both teams are unbeaten in the two matches they have played thus far in the season.
The Norman Mapeza coached side are currently sitting in second place separated by goal difference from Dynamos.
Highlanders occupy fifth place after beating Black Rhinos Saturday.
In another match that promises fireworks new boys Simba Bhora will host Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium Saturday.
Tonderayi Ndiraya will face his former pay masters Dynamos who are on song after demolishing new comers Sheasham.
CAPS United will also be looking to continue their rich vein of form when they host electricity boys ZPC Kariba Sunday.
PSL matches in full
FRIDAY 31ST MARCH 2023
HERENTALS COLLEGE FC VS MANICA DIAMONDS FC
SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 2023
SIMBA BHORA FC VS DYNAMOS FC
SHEASHAM FC VS YADAH FC
BULAWAYO CHIEFS FC VS BLACK RHINOS FC
CRANBORNE BULLETS FC VS CHICKEN INN FC
SUNDAY 2ND APRIL 2023
CAPS UNITED FC VS ZPC KARIBA FC
TRIANGLE UNITED FC VS NGEZI PLATINUM STARS FC
HIGHLANDERS FC VS FC PLATINUM
HWANGE FC VS GREENFUEL FC