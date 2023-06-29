Tapiwa Makore murder: Killer uncle, herdsman convicted

Tapiwa Makore's torso was buried a year after his gruesome murder, the head is still missing

Tapiwa Makore's torso was buried a year after his gruesome murder, the head is still missing

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

HIGH Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi has convicted Tapiwa Makore Snr and Tafadzwa Shamba for the gruesome ritual murder of a Murewa boy Tapiwa Makore Jnr.

Sentenced will be handed down on July 12.

Tapiwa was murdered in September 2020 before his body was chopped into pieces.

His torso was found being mauled by dogs the morning after he was killed while his other body parts were found dumped in a pit latrine.

The torso was buried a year later and the head remains missing.

The two denied allegations during trial although Shamba had confessed and made graphic indications on how the murder was committed.

The judge ruled evidence was clear that Shamba killed the boy while Makore Snr assisted him.

“Shamba is guilty beyond reasonable doubt as required by the law. Shamba be and is hereby found guilty for the murder of Tapiwa while Makore Snr is found guilty for the murder of Tapiwa as an accomplice,” said the judge.

“The court is satisfied that the statement by Shamba was acceptable and confirms that he committed the offence.”

RELATED:

He said the way Shamba explained how he sat on the boy, beheading him before cutting off his body parts and packing them shows that murder was committed.

“He explained in graphic detail. That detail elaborates his intimate details regarding commission of the crime,” said the judge.

“The first accused (Shamba’s) situation is compounded by other issues.

“He did not only confess, he made indications, he pointed to a house the boy was detained, the container which was containing the illicit brew was also found in the same house.., ” said the judge further stating that this proves that he was involved in the crime.

“Accused one (Shamba’s) fate is sealed by the fact that body parts were found through his confession,” said the judge.

In his disposition on Makore Snr the judge said the statement by Shamba confession cannot incriminate him as his hand should be seen in the crime

Mutevedzi said Makore Snr’s hand is not clearly seen however noting that he participated in many ways.

“The victim was detained in his house. He supplied alcohol which was uses to drug the victim. The judge said Makore Snr did not dispute these allegations.

“The question which arise is if he supplied means for Shamba to commit this offence. The child was locked in his house for long hours, in fact for around 8 hrs. It is unimaginable that he wouldn’t have noticed the presence of the boy in his house,” added the judge.