Tapiwa Makore’s Burial Unites Zanu PF, MDC Alliance Politicians

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

HUNDREDS of ruling party Zanu PF and opposition MDC Alliance supporters Saturday walked long distances to attend the burial of the late Tapiwa Makore (7) at Makore Village in Nyamutumbu, Murewa.

Also in attendance were senior government and Zanu PF officials who included Mashonaland East Minister Apollonia Munzverengwi, Housing Minister Daniel Garwe, Chief Mangwende and Murewa senator, David Parirenyatwa and Zanu PF Politburo member.

The late Tapiwa’s father, Munyaradzi, is the MDC Alliance branch chairperson in Murewa North.

However, the Makore family declined a state assisted funeral for Tapiwa accusing the police for not carrying out thorough investigations to locate the deceased’s head.

He was buried without the head at a sombre and highly emotional burial ceremony.

“I want to thank all people who are gathered here today (Saturday) from various political parties who came in their numbers wearing party regalia to mourn the late Tapiwa,” Parirenyatwa told mourners amid around applause from Zanu PF supporters.

“We have not witnessed any violence since Friday when mourners started gathering here. This is what we want to see every day. As you leave this place, let us maintain that peace, love and unity among Zimbabweans particularly the people of Nyamutumbu community who have shown the whole country that we can co-exist despite our political difference.”

“Tapiwa’s death will not go in vain as he has managed to unite political foes for a good cause.”

Parirenyatwa told mourners President Emmerson Mnangagwa was shocked by the ritual murder of Tapiwa.

Two suspects, Tafadzwa Shamba and the deceased’s uncle, 57-year-old Tapiwa Makore (senior), have since been arrested in connection with the suspected ritual murder.

He died in September last year when he went missing after being assigned by his mother to guard the family’s vegetable garden.