Tapiwa Makore’s murderers sentenced to death

By Mary Taruvinga

The High Court has sentenced to death Tafadzwa Shamba and Tapiwa Makore Snr for killing Tapiwa Makore Jnr in cold blood for rituals in 2020.

Justice Munamato Mutevedzi sitting at the Harare High Court ruled that how Tapiwa was killed only requires the court to apply a stiff penalty adding that they also deserved death by hanging.

“The demon which drove Tafadzwa Shamba and Tapiwa Makore to commit this murder is relentless and could not be stopped. It can only be neutralised by death.

“Our hands are therefore bound and accordingly it is directed that accused persons shall be returned to custody and that the sentence of death be executed upon each of them according to law,” he ruled.

Tapiwa was murdered in September 2020 before his body was chopped into pieces.

His torso was found being mauled by dogs the morning after he was killed while his other body parts were found dumped in a pit latrine.

The torso was buried a year later and the head remains missing.



The two denied allegations during trial although Shamba had confessed and made graphic indications on how the murder was committed.

In handing down his sentence Mutevedzi said how the murder was committed was gruesome and that it was worrying to note that the deceased namesake was not showing any remorse for what he did.

He said this among other things which emerged during the trial only called for a sharp sentence.