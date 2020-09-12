Tatenda Taibu Sued Over Failure To Repay £35 000 Loan

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

FORMER Zimbabwe cricketer Tatenda Taibu is being sued by Prosper Karuru for failing to repay a £30 530 loan.

Karuru is a brother to Zimbabwe national soccer player, Ovidy Karuru.

In the summons now before the High Court, Karuru said the loan, according to their agreement was to be paid back by March 12, 2020

He said Taibu had also signed acknowledgment of the debt.

The material terms of the agreement were that interest would be charged at the rate of 15% per month calculated from March 12, 2020, until payment of £30 530 in full or registration is effected in respect of Taibu’s property in Mabelreign, Harare.

The two parties agreed that in event Taibu failed to repay the loan, he would cede rights to the same property and be liable for legal costs.

Karuru said Taibu has breached the agreement and he is now praying for the court to grant him permission to execute their agreement.

“Wherefore plaintiff prays for an order that the first defendant transfer his title rights and interest in an immovable property known as sub-division A of Lot 57 of Meyrick Park Township of Mabelreign to the plaintiff within three months of the court’s judgment,” reads part of the summons.

Karuru also wants Taibu to pay interest at a rate of 15% per month calculated from 12 March 2020 until the date of registration of the transfer in the property and costs of suit.

He also wants the court to order Taibu to sign all the necessary papers to enable the transfer of the property to him.