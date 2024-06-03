Taxman hits Bushiri’s television station with a R100m bill

By Sunday World/ Staff Reporter

THE South African Revenue Service (SARS) has set its sights on Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s television channel, Prophetic Channel.

The taxman has slapped Bushiri’s popular Christian channel with a bill of more than R100-million for unpaid taxes.

News that Bushiri’s channel is a tax dodger came to the fore when the revenue service applied for a judgment against his channel in the High Court in Johannesburg last week.

He is a controversial figure who gained popularity after releasing a video that showed him allegedly walking in the air.

Bushiri’s former public relations manager later revealed that Bushiri staged miracles to gain media attention.

The cleric runs a Christian non-denominational church known as the Enlightened Christian Gathering based in South Africa, which has headquarters in Pretoria, South Africa, with branches in other African countries and around the world.

Thousands of people are attracted to the church every day and describes the church as a Prophetic Ministry based on the principle that “God cares and loves people and wants to speak directly to them.”

His company, Shepherd Bushiri Investments, has been implicated in several charges of fraud, and money laundering and a number of its assets have been seized by police after a ponzi scheme it ran collapsed and pensioners were defrauded.

The company, based in Sandton near Johannesburg, was also sued in the United States of America and charges of fraud were laid. The firm has interests in forex trading, real estate and in the airline industry. He also owns a television channel, a telecommunications company, various farms, properties, sports academies and universities.

The 41-year-old clergyman ventured into business to support his community and the work of the gospel globally. His rise to wealth has been described as meteoric, using innovative business methods in various industries to accumulate riches.