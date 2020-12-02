Taylor shines in Sri Lanka Premier League debut

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket team star Brendan Taylor struck an unbeaten half century on debut which earned him the player of the match accolade as Kandy Tuskers finally won their first match in Lanka Premier League (LPL) after defeating Galle Gladiators by 25 runs Monday.

Taylor’s entertaining innings of 51 runs from just balls was enough to deliver Kandy Tuskers’ first win in the five-team LPL having lost their opening two fixtures against Colombo Kings and Dambulla Viking.

Tuskers are third on the log behind the Kings and Jaffna Stallions.

Taylor, whose participation in the tournament was delayed as he was still in mandatory quarantine after his arrival is the only Zimbabwean featuring in the lucrative tournament which will run until December 16.

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman also recently took part in the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League.

On Monday evening, the Chevrons star batted at number four in a sparkling innings which included seven fours and one six to finish 51 not out off 35 deliveries.

Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Mendis was second best contributor with 49 runs as Tuskers finished on 196 for five in 20 overs.

The Gladiators were restricted to 171/7 in 20 overs , largely due to the efforts of their opening batsmen Danushka Gunathilak who struck 82 off 53 balls.

Tuskers wicket-keeper Brendan Taylor was adjudged the player of the match for his half-century that helped them put a stiff total in the first place.

Next up for Taylor and his teammates is a clash with the table topping Stallions on Tuesday before they meet the Viking on Thursday.

Taylor almost missed out on the country’s recent tour of Pakistan for an ODI and T20i series due to fitness challenges, but his performances in the 50-overs competition seems to be opening doors for him.

And soon after the Pakistan tour, Taylor remained in that country to join Multan Sultans for the Pakistan Super League playoffs.

It was his second appearance in the Pakistani domestic competition following four outings for Lahore Qalandars in 2018-19, during which he hit just 17 runs.