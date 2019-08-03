Taylor Swift lines up free park gig in New York

Channel24

Pop star Taylor Swift has set up a free park date for fans ahead of the release of her new album, titled Lover. The pop star will perform in Central Park, New York as part of TV breakfast show Good Morning America’s summer concert series on 22 August.

The album is set for release – the following day – on 23 August and features songs like The Archer, ME!, and You Need to Calm Down.

Lover is Taylor’s seventh studio album.

It will be the first Taylor releases since her masters were bought by Scooter Braun.