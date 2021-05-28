Teacher, Dependants Left Stranded After Shack Home Gutted By Fire

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

Victoria Falls: A schoolteacher who was living in a shack here with her three minor children and a nephew are lucky to be alive after a fire which started from a candle destroyed all her belongings.

The incident occurred on Tuesday.

The juveniles are two-year-old twins, a nine-year-old and a nephew who is seven.

Svibe Munyimo (41) is a Grade Four teacher at Baobab Primary.

A devastated Munyimo said the fire started around midday on Tuesday after her nine-year-old-son accidentally left a candle glowing in the room which is behind Fruit and Veg shops in Aerodrome.

The room was dark even during the day because of its set-up, something which forced them to use a candle as a source of light because there was no electricity.

Munyimo said she had stopped going to work because of shock and had since moved to an alternative place which is however inhabitable.

“We were sitting outside and I sent my son to look for something from the room. He lit a candle but forgot to blow it off. Some things caught fire and it spread across the room.

“By the time we realised that there was fire, it was too late to do anything and everything was burnt,” Munyimo narrated to residents.

Residents have started a “Help Munyimo” campaign soliciting for any assistance.

She can be reached on 078 815 0004 or 077 362 0308.

Munyimo says her current alternative room was not conducive for the family to live there.

The kids are also no longer going to school because they lost all uniforms and books.

Munyimo is appealing for help.

“We were left with no clothes, food or any property,” she said.

Neighbours and residents have started assisting them.

On the same day a family in Mashala in Hwange lost all its property when a 10-year-old girl lost control of a fire she had made intending to prepare breakfast.