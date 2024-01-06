Teachers demand US$1k to open schools; cite Mthuli Ncube’s strict tax regime as key driver for hike

By Staff Reporter

TEACHERS under the Zimbabwe Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) are demanding a salary of US$1,000 to open schools on Tuesday.

In a communique shared with the media, they cited Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube’s recently introduced wide range of taxes as a key driver to their demands.

Ncube introduced a raft of taxes in his 2024 budget, some of which have faced massive criticism.

His budget further raised toll fees and passport charges at what most say is a difficult period for most Zimbabweans.

“Teacher remuneration should be pegged at $1 260, this is the acceptable minimum living wage that can capacitate teachers to go and open schools on the 9th of January 2024,” reads the communique.

“Our demand for a salary review is engraved in the national budget for the first quarter of the year 2024 as announced by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

“The Minister introduced fresh taxes and hiked the existing taxes and levies which will see the government milking money from our paltry salaries. The cost of living has also shot through the ceiling.

“If the employer is not prepared to pay a living wage, teachers are incapacitated to go and open schools.”

Teachers earn just about US$300 at a time Zimbabwe’s Poverty Datum Line is US$1,000.

Added ARTUZ: “Teachers should not attend to any duties until salaries are reviewed. Teachers should share pictures of teachers sitting in on the opening day from their respectful schools.”