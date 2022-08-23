Teachers get greenlight to conduct extra lessons

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE government has given teachers the green to conduct extra lessons.

The government banned extra lessons last year and at one time reportedly unleashed the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to arrest teachers conducting the private lessons.

In a climb down, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has authorised teachers to conduct private lessons.

“This strategy should provide an opportunity for pupils to catch up with the syllabus demands in preparation for their summative examinations at the end of the year in view of the lost learning time experienced during the long school closures,” reads a circular from the Primary and Secondary Education permanent secretary, Tumisang Thabela.

In April ,Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, told legislators in Parliament that a decision to ban extra lessons was taken after noting that school terms were sufficient to cover material required for examinations.

The ban had been condemned by teachers unions.