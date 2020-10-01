Teachers group blast govt over ‘Apartheid’ style directives

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has accused government of violating the Constitution following authorities’ decision to bar schools without water supply from re-opening.

Cabinet on Tuesday ordered schools without water supplies to delay reopening until their situation has been rectified.

However, the government’s move has been described as a violation of Section 56 of the Constitution which calls for equality and non-discrimination.

“We condemn the move by the government of discriminating learners in public schools. ARTUZ notes with disgust the decision taken by government of opening schools that have access to water supply and closes the ones that have scarcity.

“The ill-informed decision by the government came after teachers unions prophetically informed the government not to open schools before the crisis in the education sector that ranges from teachers remunerations, water supply, safety of learners and shortage of learning materials are addressed,” said the rural teacher’s representative group.

The teachers’ union accused government of implementing apartheid systems within public schools.

“The Minister of Information and publicity yesterday indirectly agreed that the government is implementing the apartheid system in public schools since some did not receive PPEs from the government.

“Both moves by the government violates section 56 of Zimbabwe constitution which calls for equality and non-discrimination.

“Students sit for the same examinations, content should be covered in the same learning period, and however the government is promoting inequality by denying access to education to disadvantaged learners.

“Therefore, we urge the government to immediately close all schools and first address salary dispute with teachers, provide water supply and PPEs in all schools to ensure equality is promoted,” demanded the union.

Public schools opened on Monday for the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Grade Seven, Form Four and Form Six examination classes.

But the reopening has been marred by a job boycott by disgruntled teachers who are demanding payment of their wages in US dollars.