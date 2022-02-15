Teachers’ Strike: Parliament Summons Education Minister

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda has agreed to summon Education minister Evelyn Ndlovu to give a statement on the ongoing strike by teachers

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda has agreed to summon Education minister Evelyn Ndlovu to give a statement on the ongoing strike by teachers

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

PRIMARY and Secondary Education minister Evelyn Ndlovu is set to face grilling in the National Assembly after speaker Jacob Mudenda agreed to summon her to present a statement on the continuing striker by schoolteachers.

Ndlovu last week purported to have suspended all teachers who have failed to report for duty since schools reopened for the first term of 2022 on February 9.

The decision to summon her came after a suggestion by Gokwe-Chireya legislator.

Tonderayi Moyo (Zanu PF) on Tuesday called on Parliament to lead the establishment of a Teachers’ Professions Council which will control teachers’ behaviour.

Raising on a point of privilege, Moyo told Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda that the council would professionalise teaching as well as codify behaviour of teachers.

“The situation obtaining in our schools is a cause of concern. The industrial action by teachers and the subsequent suspension of educators by the Hon. Minister of Primary and Secondary Education (Evelyn Ndlovu) has imminently violated the constitution’s Section 75: 1 (a) that speaks to education as a fundamental basic human right. Teaching and learning activities have been disrupted. We want to appeal to your distinguished office to ask the minister to come to this House and give a ministerial statement,” Moyo said.

“We want to suggest that the Hon Minister can attempt to bring harmony and efficiency in schools as we recommend the establishment of a ‘Teaching Professions Council’ that will professionalise teaching. This will codify the behaviour of teachers,” Moyo said.

Mudenda agreed to summon the minister saying: “We shall advise the Hon. minister to present a statement on the matter.”