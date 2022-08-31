Teachers’ Union leader Masaraure fights for freedom

Spread This News

By Panashe Jecha

AMALGAMATED Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president, Obert Masaraure on Tuesday challenged his continued remand on charges of obstructing the course of justice.

Appearing before Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, Masaraure was ordered to return to court August 31 for determination of the application to be struck off remand.

Masaraure is out of custody on ZW$50 000 bail.

High Court Judge, Justice Rodgers Manyangadze admitted the unionist to bail, arguing the previous judge was misdirected to assume accused person was a flight risk.

In a statement following Masarure’s recent release from remand prison where he spent 27 days, ARTUZ said “freedom delayed is freedom denied.”

His bail conditions include, reporting to Harare Central Police CID Law and Order once every fortnight, between 8am and 4pm.