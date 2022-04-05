Team Red Crowned ZimTalent Skits Competition Winner

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

TEAM Red were last Friday crowned the award winners of the ZimTalent Skits Award in a competition that left judges sweating.

The competitors were mandated to display three skits each per team, which resulted in Team Red’s victory at the end of the night.

Judges present included the famous radio personality KVG Royalty, Nigel the Slick Pastor and Mr Mthethwa from Zimbabwe Film and Television School of Southern Africa (ZIFTESSA).

The judges had a tough time in choosing the winners, having Team Red winning the competition as they did exceptionally well, which had them walking away with a sum of US$ 1 000. As if that was all, the team was showered with a deal to produce a movie which will be fully supported by ZimTalent TV.

ZimTalent TV producer, Nomagugu Ncube commended Tea Red for the top-notch skits that saw them to their victory.

“First of all congratulations to the winning team for all their hard work and artistry which saw them being crowned the winners of the inaugural ZimTalent Skits Competition.

As ZimTalent TV, this is what drives us to give opportunities to unheralded talent so they can make a name for themselves, in the arts and creativity industry be it filmmaking, music, dancing etc. We would also like to thank our sponsors Booties Pharmacy, Ngoma TV Sha-mc Popcorn,” Ncube said.

Jah Bee, the ring leader of Team Red, also highlighted that their desire as a team is to produce art that touches the lives of people in all spheres of life.

“We are very happy with this huge honour and our wish as Team Red is to produce skits, films, dramas, which will touch people’s lives.

“Many thanks to the ZimTalent crew for this opportunity and we hope more upcoming filmmakers will also benefit from this programme the same way we have also benefited,” Jah Bee said.