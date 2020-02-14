Team Zimbabwe UK 2020 Victory Celebrations

By Sports Reporter

TEAM Zimbabwe UK Management has announced that the United Kingdom-based community organisation will be holding a special celebration event for its achievements this weekend in London at the Waltham Abbey Marriot Hotel

This event has been organised for the specific purpose of recognising, championing and appreciating all collective efforts and achievements by the organisation in the past decade.

“As a community organisation one of our main objectives besides just promoting sport development is to ensure that we support many young Zimbabweans to achieve their desired purpose in life without prejudice,” Marshall Gore, Team Zimbabwe UK said in a statement this week.

“This we believe we have achieved thus far. Since the establishment of the Zimbabwe Diaspora Development National Football Teams, Team Zimbabwe UK has won five major honours in the last five years in Non League Football,” he said.

They were winners of the; 2019 African Nations Cups UK (Senior Cup), 2019 Inner City World Cup (Vets Cup), 2018 Inner City World Cup (Vets Cup), 2017 African Nations Cup UK (Under 17 Tournament) and the 2016 African National Cup UK (Under 17 Tournament).

“As a community organisation, we strongly value and cherish the above outstanding achievements. They’ve had a huge impact in our community development, delivering purposeful social integration, unity and successful community cohesion which has helped to promote Brand Zimbabwe in the UK.

“We therefore believe that this success is worth celebrating during this special year, which marks the 40th Anniversary of our country since independence. In celebration, we draw inspiration from our solid team work, derived from our ability to work together towards a shared common vision and purpose.

“And our ability to direct individual accomplishments towards organisational objectives. This is the spirit and strategy that has allowed us as common people to attain uncommon results thousands of miles away from home.

Gore said by sharing Team Zimbabwe UK success story; “We will be able to inspire and bring together more Zimbabweans in the Diaspora and at home to walk together and work together in success.”