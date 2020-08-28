Teammate Defends Khama Billiat Against Critics

Spread This News











KAIZER Chiefs star forward Khama Billiat has come under heavy scrutiny in recent times over his individual returns but one teammate has since come out in his defence.

Billiat has managed just one goal and two assists in 17 Absa Premiership appearances, a return that would go down as his worst since arriving in the PSL with Ajax Cape Town back in 2010.

With Chiefs fighting for their first title in over five years, supporters and former players have expressed their discontent with the Zimbabwean international’s contribution to the team’s all-important cause, as they hold a three-point lead at the top of the league table.

However, the 30-year-old’s countryman and teammate Willard Katsande has since come out in his defence, insisting that while Billiat may be a crucial figure in the team and plenty is expected from him, he has contributed in other ways to the team’s success this season.

“I know Khama is a big boy, he’s my little brother and I always spend time with him, always telling him how important he is to the club and the setup,” Katsande told the media.

“I always tell him, ‘You are our spearhead, you are our best player, so you need to know that you are the best. We are coming from five months without playing football, so obviously there’s a little bit of rust, but what you can do is contribute towards the team.’

“So, at the moment, yes, he’s not getting there where we know him, but look at his contribution to the club and the team, he’s very, very useful and that’s why he’s always selected to play.

“Goals will come, we just need to be patient with him and give him confidence, which is what he needs at the moment, and we will try to put him in a comfortable position whereby all he thinks about is just playing well and helping the team.

“The most important thing, as much as you are a good player, you need to be a team player. So, basically, this guy is a big player but he’s a team player.”