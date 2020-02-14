TeeMak signs new artiste under stable

By Munashe Makuwe

ACTING on his promise to uplift local musicians, TeeMak Promotions CEO Oswald TeeMak has a new artiste whom he has added to his label.

Weeks ago TeeMak made a call on his Facebook page for people to select a new talented artist he could support with his resources and of all the musicians that Facebook users suggested, R n B singer Takudzwa Ncube aka Takue was the one who caught TeeMak’s eye.

Takue already has a single entitled, “My Lover” on Youtube which TeeMak would like to work.

He joins Dancehall chanter Enzo Ishall to be signed under the new label. Enzo was recently signed from Passion Java for US$100 000.

“We were looking for someone with a unique style and voice but yet versatile and I think Takue fits,” said TeeMak.

“He is talented, young and ambitious and we think with the right support, we can unearth another gem from Zimbabwe”.

Takue said in his response that he was grateful for the confidence shown in him by Teemak.

“This is a big opportunity for me and I am looking forward to putting in hard work to repay the faith TeeMak Promotions have shown in me.”