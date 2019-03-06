Teen (17) rapes, deflowers neighbour (11) and gives her $2 bribe

By Staff Reporter

Mutare: A 17-year-old juvenile who raped his 11-year-old neighbour in the bush and gave her a $2 bond note bribe for her not to reveal the abuse was on Monday jailed five years by a local magistrate.

The teen denied the charges but was convicted by magistrate Loice Mukunyadzi due to overwhelming evidence against him.

“What you did is inhumane,” Mukanyadzi said while handing a ruling.

“As you are her neighbour, you should have protected her rather than abusing her. You are a danger to society and you need a lengthy sentence to deter would-be offenders.

“More to it, you deflowered her and these memories will haunt her for a long time.”

Prosecutors told court that on September 24 last year, the minor was going to school when she was approached by the teen who grabbed and dragged her into the bush.

Court was told that he wrestled the minor to the ground and raped her.

After committing the offence, it was revealed, the abuser gave her $2 as bribe.

He also threatened her with unspecified action if she ever revealed the abuse.

The matter came to light after the minor’s teacher found her with $2 and reported the matter to her uncle.

The girl’s uncle quizzed her on where she got the money but she lied about it.

She later opened up on the source when the uncle persisted on her revealing it.

The boy’s family later tried to engage the victim`s uncle begging him not to report the matter to the police but he refused.

The State called three witnesses to testify.

A medical report showed that the victim`s hymen was stretched, confirming penetration.

Before the incident, the girl was said to have been a virgin.

Tawananyasha Muuya prosecuted.