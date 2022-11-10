Teen (19) jailed for attempted murder and rape; victim stoned and then violated while unconscious 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A TEENAGER has been jailed 21 years for striking a woman from his neighbourhood with a stone, resulting in her falling unconscious, before raping her while returning from an all-night funeral vigil.

Tawanda Muza of Mutorashanga, who was facing an attempted murder charge and another of rape, was Tuesday sentenced to six and 15 years, for count one and two, respectively.

Of the total 21 years imprisonment, Chinhoyi Regional Magistrates, Ignatius Mugova wholly suspended six years for five years on condition accused does not commit similar offences during that period.

Muza will, therefore, effectively serve 15 years behind bars.

The State case, led by Nyasha Sibesha, was that on October 22, 2022 at around 3am, complainant, who is 33 years old, and Muza were at a funeral wake at Chapuma Compound in Mutorashanga when they both agreed to go to their respective homes to rest.

Around 4am, complainant, Muza and another woman left the funeral proceeding towards Taka Business Centre, where they separated with the woman who went in the opposite direction.

Court heard complainant and Muza then walked towards Tafara Compound. Upon reaching Mutorashanga Grounds, accused person, who was trailing behind complainant, suddenly grabbed her by the neck, choking her in the process.

Without uttering a word, Muza pushed complainant to the ground before taking a rock boulder, which he used to bludgeon his victim twice on the head, resulting in her losing consciousness.

Muza then raped his bloodied victim as she lay helpless on the ground, court further heard .

Complainant, who sustained a deep gush on the head, later regained consciousness, only to find herself naked with just her bra on.

It was averred she staggered to her residence soaked in blood, before she was later rushed to Mutorashanga Hospital, where she was referred to Banket District Hospital for further management.