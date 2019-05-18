Teen beauty queen Hillary Makaya delights in home purchase

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

MULTI-award winning Zimbabwean teenage model, Hillary Makaya has revealed that she took from social media to buy herself a lavish house in South Africa.

The 17-year-old model scooped the Miss Teen World Heritage and Miss Zim Intercontinental beauty peagant trophies in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Makaya took to her official Instagram page to share the exciting news with a videos of her home tour.

“I have been off social media for a while now but it’s only because I was busy getting my title deeds in order,” she wrote.

She added that she had dreamt of buying a house when she turned 18 but was glad she had achieved that already.

The beauty queen hinted that the house was the ‘first’ of more properties she intended to buy.

“I told myself ‘Hilly you will buy your own home at 18’ but here I am before turning 18, I have bought my first cute crib.

“I am luxuriantly blessed and i cannot wait to see what the future has in store for me.

“Tinoti Ebenezer for He (God) has done it again.”

Earlier this year, she gifted her parents with a car.

Makaya is one of the youngest most paid teen models in Zimbabwe.