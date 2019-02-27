Teen brothers arrested for raping their great-grandmother, 96

TimesLive

Two teenage brothers were arrested after they allegedly raped their 96-year-old great-grandmother over an extended period, Free State police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Sgt Mmako Mophiring said the alleged abuse was believed to have started in December 2018 in a township in QwaQwa, Free State.

“They approached her in an inappropriate manner and they ended up raping her. She conveyed the message to her grandchildren on how these two boys were abusing her,” she said.

Mophiring said the mother of the two boys initially “didn’t buy the story”.

“Other children came into the picture and saw the behaviour of their mother. They brought the families together and she [the grandmother] repeatedly told the same story,” he said.

The elderly woman was then taken to a local hospital.

Mophiring said the family did not inform the police about the incident and had disciplined the boys themselves. After the alleged abuse continued, the family finally opened a rape case on Sunday.

The older brother, 19, handed himself over to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit at the Makwane police station. He is expected to appear in the Makwane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday February 27.

His 15-year-old brother was arrested shortly after his older brother handed himself in. He appeared in court on Tuesday. His matter was postponed until next Tuesday March 5 for a formal bail application.

“The community is very angry,” said Mophiring, adding that the police were expecting “most of the community members to attend the court proceedings”.