Teen Girl Found Dead In Suspected Rape, Murder Case

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A 15-year-old Magunje girl, who went missing after being sent on a shopping errand, was recently found dead without her undergarments suggesting she could have been raped before she was killed.

The now deceased was identified as Tinevimbo Grace Mupinga who was supposed to be going Form 4 this year at Nyamupfukudza High School, Magunje.

Her body was found three days following her disappearance while at an advanced state of decomposition.

Said an anonymous source close to the matter; “She went missing on a Sunday after being sent with US$30 to buy groceries at Doro Business Centre and was never seen alive again.

“Her body was discovered near a river at the school at around 12 pm three days later, but suspiciously with no pants to suggest her assailants could have raped her before stealing the money or groceries.”

Part of the now deceased’s right hand was mutilated after it was presumably devoured by stray dogs.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident and said investigations to establish circumstances leading to the death of the teen were still in progress.

“Police are investigating a case of a 15-year-old girl who was found near a river a few metres from Doro Business Centre at Magunje.

“The now deceased Tinevimbo Grace Mupinga was reported missing on 7 February 2021 when she was sent by her parents to buy groceries at Doro Business Centre.”

Added Chitove, “Her body was found by one villager near the river on 10 February in an advanced state of decomposition and a report was made at ZRP Magunje.”

Police are appealing to members of the public, particularly locals from Nyamupfukudza village, who might have information leading to the arrest of the culprits to make a report to the police.